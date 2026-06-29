Akshay Kumar's multi-starrer Welcome to the Jungle maintained a strong box office run over its opening weekend, posting another impressive day on Sunday. Backed by positive audience turnout, the comedy film has remained in double digits since its release and is now on the verge of crossing ₹100 crore globally.

On day 3, Welcome to the Jungle saw a huge footfall of movie lovers, which was evident in the collections. It is anticipated that the movie will soon cross the ₹100 crore mark worldwide. On Friday, June 26, 2026, the movie was released in theatres.

Welcome to the Jungle box office update

According to trade website Sacnilk, Welcome to the Jungle earned an estimated ₹24.75 crore on its third day, Sunday, after screening across 10,867 shows nationwide.

Theatres are reportedly responding to the movie with overwhelming numbers; on Sunday, occupancy reached almost 41%. As a result, the movie's opening weekend earnings were ₹63.75 crore, and its global collection has already hit ₹16.70 crore. The movie has now earned ₹93.20 crore worldwide. In addition to earning ₹3.75 crore from paid previews on June 25, it already made ₹15.25 crore on Friday and ₹20 crore on Saturday. Welcome to the Jungle box office report Welcome to the Jungle, directed by Ahmed Khan, is now the third-highest grossing Bollywood film of 2026. The only other movies that have posted bigger openings so far this year are Border 2 and Dhurandhar 2.

ALSO READ: Welcome to the Jungle advance booking: Analysts eye ₹15-20 crore opening Welcome to the Jungle is predicted to break multiple box office records based on the current trend. The film is expected to cross the ₹100-crore worldwide mark soon. Its weekday collections will now determine whether it can sustain its momentum. Welcome to the Jungle cast and plot The film features an ensemble cast including Farida Jalal, Johny Lever, Shreyas Talpade, Rajpal Yadav, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Daler Mehndi, Aftab Shivdasani, Kiran Kumar, Zakir Hussain, Vindu Dara Singh, Mukesh Tiwari, Yashpal Sharma, Urvashi Rautela, Hemant Pandey, Brijendra Kala, Feroze Khan, Puneet Issar, Sudesh Berry, Jeetu Verma, Vrihi Kodvara, Adityaa Singgh, and Bhagya Bhanushali, among others.