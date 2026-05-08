West Asia war dampens India's music tourism surge after Coldplay highs

The average ticket price has increased by 10-15 per cent compared to the previous year. A report by Airbnb (Experience-Led Travel Insights) said 62 per cent of India’s Gen Z — people aged 18-25 — had plans to travel for concerts and music festivals this year. The report said 76 per cent of people in this age group visited a city for the first time because of a concert or festival. What’s more, as many as 53 per cent increased their stay beyond concert dates to explore newer destinations.