When and where to watch The Boys Season 5 episode 7 online in India?

Fans around the world are anxiously awaiting the conclusion of Billy Butcher and Homelander's fierce battle as The Boys rushes into its dramatic finale. The Emmy-winning superhero drama's dark humour, violent action scenes, and surprising plot have made it one of the most talked-about streaming series worldwide over the years.

The Hindi-dubbed version of the show makes it more accessible to audiences who like watching worldwide content in regional languages; consequently, the series has also gained a huge following in India.

The Boys Season 5: When will Episode 7 release in India?

Following the current weekly release schedule, The Boys Season 5 Episode 7 is expected to premiere on Prime Video on Wednesday, May 13. The new episode will likely be available for viewers in India to stream between 12:30 and 1:30 PM IST.

The same release schedule is anticipated for the season's last two episodes as well. The season finale is set for May 20, and Episode 7 will premiere on May 13. The Boys Season 5 episode 7 plot ALSO READ: The Devil Wears Prada 2 box office collection dips after opening weekend The plot has entered even riskier territory this season. The official logline states, "Homelander controls America through fascist terror, imprisoning dissenters in Freedom Camps. Butcher, Hughie, Annie and The Boys mount a desperate resistance against insurmountable odds to stop his tyrannical rule." Before the closing episode starts streaming online, the makers are also organising a special theatrical screening, which is an intriguing move for fans.