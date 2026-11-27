Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari's Ye Prem Mol Liya opened in theatres on Friday, November 27, facing competition from Emraan Hashmi's Gunmaaster G9 and Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana.

Directed by Sooraj Barjatya, the romantic family drama was expected to collect around Rs 5-7 crore on its opening day. However, early box office figures suggest a slower start, with the film recording a lukewarm response from the audience so far.

Ye Prem Mol Liya Box Office Collection Day 1 update

Ye Prem Mol Liya has earned Rs 1.6 crore net in India on its opening day across 2,147 shows so far. As per Sacnilk, the film's gross earnings in India touched Rs 1.94 crore, according to updates available till 4 pm. The final numbers are still pending.

Ye Prem Mol Liya Advance Booking The movie experienced consistent pre-bookings prior to its Day 1 premiere. Approximately 114,000 tickets were sold, leading to revenue of 2.97 crores from 7,551 shows in India. Excluding block seats, the earnings were reported at 1.76 crores from 68,445 tickets, as indicated by Sacnilk. Also Read: OTT releases this week: Hanuman Ansh, Spider-Man and more to watch online The National Capital Region (NCR) was identified as the leading area, contributing 56.79 lakhs through advance sales. For the second day, around 95,916 tickets have been sold so far, resulting in 2.67 crores from 6,625 shows in India. After excluding block seat revenues, the total stands at 1.51 crores from 53,218 tickets, according to the report.