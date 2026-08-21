22 Indians aboard two ships hijacked by pirates near Yemen, Somalia

Two vessels carrying a total of 22 Indian nationals have been hijacked by pirates in separate incidents off Yemen and Somalia.

The first incident involved the Eritrea-flagged oil-products tanker MT Sibu 1, which was carrying 20 crew members, including 16 Indians.

The vessel was hijacked by six armed pirates in the Gulf of Aden, about 30 nautical miles off Yemen , according to a report by Hindustan Times. All 20 crew members were reported to be safe, although the latest status of the vessel and those aboard was awaited.

The remaining crew comprised one Syrian, one Sudanese and one Iraqi national, while the nationality of one crew member was yet to be confirmed.

Six Indians aboard hijacked ship off Somalia The second incident involved the Cameroon-flagged cargo ship M/V LUTUF, which had six Indians among its 10-member crew. A Somali official told The Associated Press that the vessel was seized on Monday, about 3.5 nautical miles off Marraya in Puntland's Eyl district, and was subsequently taken towards the Nugaal coast. The ship, owned by Polar Movement Shipping, was reportedly carrying weapons bound for a Turkish military training facility in Mogadishu, besides communications and satellite equipment. The crew also included one Turkish national, one Georgian national and two Serbian security guards.

Eight pirates were believed to have seized the LUTUF. According to the Somali official, they were suspected to be members of a group previously involved in the hijacking of the M/V Sward on April 26. The pirates reportedly took the vessel towards the coast near Garmaal in Puntland's Dangoroyo district. Airstrike after pirates seize LUTUF Two Turkish-owned vessels later approached the hijacked ship, while Turkish helicopters and drones monitored the area, the Somali official said. On Tuesday, a small boat carrying two men reportedly approached the LUTUF and delivered khat, a stimulant commonly chewed in Somalia. After the boat returned to shore, an airstrike followed, killing four people and injuring two, according to the AP report.