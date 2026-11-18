Alluding to China’s rise and urging stronger bilateral cooperation between India and Japan, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said in Tokyo on Wednesday that there had never been any serious obstacles to achieving greater synergy in India-Japan ties, but there had also been no compelling reasons to do so, which has now changed.

Addressing the inaugural Raisina Tokyo Dialogue, Jaishankar listed five defining features of the current state of the world, including the weaponisation of resources by "relevant players" and the erosion of the rules-based world order. He said the Indo-Pacific offered a particular challenge because “these very five factors are very strongly imprinted on its landscape.” “The global context now provides the most powerful logic to strengthen our respective national capacities and to expand and deepen cooperation in key domains,” he said.

Jaishankar's advocacy of the need for more robust India-Japan ties came ahead of Thursday's meeting between US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping in Shenzhen, which New Delhi and Tokyo will watch keenly. The external affairs minister said that India and Japan, as two leading nations of the region committed to maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific, “obviously have to secure their own national interests in this regard, but while encouraging the freedom of choice and promoting growth and stability, now.” For India and Japan, the other is a complementary partner since “we have never had a clash of interests and indeed, only congenial relations throughout history,” he said, in reference to India and Japan’s difficult ties with China over the years.

“There were never any serious obstacles to stronger bilateral cooperation between India and Japan, but perhaps until recently, no compelling reasons either. That is what is now changing,” Jaishankar said. He cited the strides India has taken in improving its infrastructure, the availability of skilled talent and India's vast market as reasons for Japanese industry to invest further in India. Jaishankar and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh landed in Tokyo on Wednesday for the fourth India-Japan Foreign and Defence Ministers' Dialogue, also known as the 2+2 dialogue, scheduled for Thursday. The two ministers will co-chair the meeting with their Japanese counterparts, Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi and Defence Minister Shinjiro Koizumi. The dialogue will review the full spectrum of bilateral strategic and defence cooperation.

Jaishankar and Singh’s visit to Tokyo came a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi concluded his two-day visit to Manila, where he attended the Quad Summit with his Japanese counterpart Sanae Takaichi and the leaders of the US and Australia. The Quad leaders announced areas of cooperation in maritime surveillance, technology and infrastructure in the region to further the grouping’s agenda of promoting a free, open and rules-based Indo-Pacific. In his speech in Tokyo, Jaishankar elaborated on the five features that define the current state of the world. He said the Covid pandemic, two major conflicts, trade disruptions and economic volatility had shocked the international system that had evolved over multiple decades through globalisation.

Jaishankar said resources, including energy, market access, technology and finance, have been increasingly openly weaponised by relevant players. “Chokepoints and gateways, whether physical or virtual, have similarly become subject to strategic agendas. The era of rules, norms and assumptions is unfortunately rapidly eroding,” he said. Jaishankar said the third feature was greater risk-taking. “A mindset of extreme competition along with a temptation to translate leads into outcomes is permeating various domains,” he said. As a result, the fourth feature is de-risking and diversification since “the dangers of over-concentration are increasingly being felt, with all of us either seeking alternatives or seeking some form of mitigation.”