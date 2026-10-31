Air Chief Marshal Ashutosh Dixit assumes charge as new Chief of Air Staff

Air Chief Marshal Ashutosh Dixit took charge of the Indian Air Force (IAF) on Saturday.

His predecessor, Air Chief Marshal A P Singh, former chief of the air staff (CAS), retired the same day after 42 years of service, which included major military events such as Operation Sindoor last year. The Ministry of Defence said in a media statement that Singh, an accomplished fighter pilot, had contributed significantly to the IAF's combat readiness. Singh's tenure as CAS was marked by decisive leadership, particularly during Operation Sindoor, the statement added.

Dixit, 59, a Lucknow native who was commissioned as a fighter pilot in 1986, will lead the IAF during its ongoing modernisation at a time when India's combat aircraft strength is below the ideal level. He was previously the vice chief of the air staff, chief of the integrated defence staff and in charge of the Central Air Command.