All Indian ships in West Asia safe, says government amid rising tensions

Amid escalating tensions in West Asia, the government is monitoring the situation of Indian-flagged vessels in the Strait of Hormuz.

“All 35 Indian-flagged vessels in the Persian Gulf region (24 west of the Strait of Hormuz and 11 east of the Strait, including the Gulf of Oman and adjoining areas) and three vessels in the Gulf of Aden are being continuously tracked through the LRIT National Data Centre at hourly intervals, with regular SITREPs being issued,” the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways said after a review meeting on Friday chaired by Shipping Secretary Vijay Kumar.

The meeting was attended by representatives of the Government of India, including the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) and Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas (MoPNG), along with stakeholders from the shipping industry and trade organisations such as RIL, INSA, CSLA and FIEO.