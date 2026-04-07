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Ambassador Kwatra meets US envoy to India Sergio Gor, discuss ties

Both envoys emphasized that they are pursuing robust efforts to achieve the goals set by their leaders for the India-US strategic ties

Vinay Kwatra, Sergio Gor
India's Ambassador to the US Vinay Mohan Kwatra met US envoy to New Delhi Sergei Gor | Image: X@AmbVMKwatra
Press Trust of India Washington
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 07 2026 | 8:00 AM IST
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India's Ambassador to the US Vinay Mohan Kwatra met US envoy to New Delhi Sergei Gor here and said both sides are pursuing robust efforts to achieve the goals set by their leaders for the strategic relationship between the two countries.

"Good to catch up with my friend, Amb Sergio Gor @USAmbIndia, during his visit to Washington DC," Kwatra said in a social media post on Monday.

"Respect and value his partnership, as we continue our robust efforts to achieve the goals agreed by our two leaders for the India-US strategic ties," he said.

Gor, in response to the post by Kwatra, said that it was a pleasure to meet his friend.

"Always a pleasure to catch up with my friend @AmbVMKwatra. He deeply cares about our strategic relationship," said Gor, who is on a visit to the US.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :US ambassador to IndiaambassadorUS India relations

First Published: Apr 07 2026 | 8:00 AM IST

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