Amid strategic challenges, project delays hurt efforts to strengthen Navy

India’s maritime strength faces a critical test following the sinking of the Iranian frigate Dena in international waters. On March 5, the naval vessel — fresh from a guest visit to India with 130 sailors — was struck and sunk by a US submarine, a flashpoint that underscores the strategic volatility near the Indian Ocean and the urgent need for Indian Navy readiness.

India’s naval expenditure more than doubled from ₹49,623 crore in FY21 to ₹103,547 crore in FY26. The Navy’s share in the overall defence budgets increased from 15 per cent to 21 per cent, according to Parliament’s Standing Committee on Defence report (2024-25). The Army's expenditure increased from ₹178,248 crore to ₹239,600 crore and its share in the defence budget decreased from 55 per cent to 48 per cent. The Air Force’s expenditure increased from ₹73,244 crore to ₹118,511 crore and its share increased from 22 per cent to 24 per cent in the same time period.