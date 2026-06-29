Army to expand drone fleet, raise Baaz Battalions for better surveillance

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Upendra Dwivedi on Monday said the force will require continuous induction, upgrades and large-scale replenishment of drones, announcing the raising of specialised "Baaz Battalions" to strengthen intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance capabilities.

General Dwivedi said the new initiative will build upon existing Remotely Piloted Aircraft Flights and create a dedicated pool of trained personnel to operate and manage drone systems across the battlefield ecosystem.

"The Army will require continuous induction, upgrades and replenishment of drones on a large scale. To maintain pace with this requirement, one of the most important initiatives is raising Baaz Battalions. This will be built upon the existing Remotely Piloted Aircraft Flights. These battalions will comprise a specialist pool of personnel trained to operate and manage the ecosystem of Remotely Piloted Aircraft," he said.

"This will enhance Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance capabilities through integrated aerial surveillance, persistent battlefield awareness and rapid response," General Dwivedi said. Highlighting the rapid expansion of unmanned systems in the Indian Army, the Army Chief said drone strength has grown significantly over the past two years. "About two years ago, the Indian Army possessed only a few hundred drones. Today, that number has grown significantly and now stands beyond 50,000. Based on our current roadmap and operational requirements, we expect this strength to grow further over the next few years and potentially double within the next two to three years," Gen Dwivedi said.

He added that drones are expected to become as common on the battlefield as traditional communication equipment. "As technology evolves and costs reduce, drones will increasingly become as ubiquitous on the battlefield as radios, night-vision devices and communication equipment," he said. Responding to a question on Pakistan's drone capabilities, General Dwivedi said the Indian Army closely monitors developments and remains prepared to counter emerging threats. "It is evident that they have been investing significantly in drones and unmanned systems and continue to draw upon multiple sources for such capabilities. We continuously monitor these developments and assess both capabilities and intentions," the COAS said.