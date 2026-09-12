Brics 2026: Q&A with Hoda Al Khzaimi, member of the visiting UAE delegation

Hoda A. Al Khzaimi, a research assistant professor and associate vice provost for Research Translation and Entrepreneurship at New York University Abu Dhabi, is part of the United Arab Emirates delegation to the Brics women-led development summit. In an interview with Mohammad Asif Khan, she discusses why AI and cybersecurity are becoming core economic infrastructure for the bloc.

Q: You are part of the UAE’s delegation to the Brics Summit in New Delhi. What were the UAE's key priorities going into this summit, and what outcomes do you see emerging for the UAE and the broader Brics bloc?

A: For me, the most important economic question emerging from New Delhi is how we move from participation to prosperity. Brics already possesses extraordinary scale. But economic scale is not the same thing as economic integration, and integration itself is not necessarily prosperity. The real test is whether we can convert these complementary capabilities into productive enterprises, investment, intellectual property, resilient value chains, quality jobs and sustainable wealth creation.

Q: How do you see emerging technologies like AI (artificial intelligence) and cryptography shaping Brics economic cooperation? A: Emerging technology is no longer a separate technology agenda. It is becoming the underlying infrastructure of almost every economic sector. AI is already transforming manufacturing, healthcare, financial services, logistics, energy, education, scientific discovery, and creative production. Cryptography provides the trust layer underneath payments, digital identity, secure communications, data protection, digital assets, and critical infrastructure. For Brics, the strategic question therefore cannot simply be whether our populations have access to these technologies. The more consequential questions are: Who develops them? Who owns the intellectual property? Who controls the infrastructure? Who finances commercialisation? Who builds the companies? And who captures the productivity gains?

There is an enormous difference between an economy becoming an enthusiastic consumer of AI and an economy developing genuine AI capability. Q: As co-chair of the World Economic Forum's Global Future Council for Cyber Security, what are the most urgent cyber threats facing BRICS economies today, and how should they be addressed collectively? A: Drawing on my experience co-chairing the Council, I increasingly see cybersecurity as a question of economic resilience and systemic risk, rather than simply information technology security. The reason is interdependence. Financial systems, energy networks, telecommunications, supply chains, cloud platforms, digital identities, logistics and AI systems are becoming increasingly connected. An attack on one critical node can therefore generate economic consequences far beyond the organisation initially compromised.