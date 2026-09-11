BRICS Bazaar brings cultures, crafts from 18 countries under one roof

As India sets the stage for the 18th Brics summit at New Delhi’s Bharat Mandapam, a few metres away, the celebration of culture has already begun. BRICS Bazaar, a creative exhibition showcasing the art and craft of member and partner countries, is taking place at the National Crafts Museum & Hastkala Academy. The Bazaar, which brings together over 40 artisans, designers and creative enterprises from 18 countries under one roof, will continue till September 15. A number of foreign dignitaries and their family members are expected to visit the exhibition as part of their cultural visit on the sidelines.

From China’s Suzhou embroidery and Indonesia’s traditional weaving to Nigeria’s wood and calabash art and South Africa’s Zulu leather craft, it will feature authentic crafts, handlooms, textiles and artworks from the Brics community. Beyond exhibitions, there are installations, craft demonstrations and cultural programmes. Four Indian artisans – Riyaz Ahmad (Kashmiri papier-mâché), Mohammed Bilai Khatri (block print), Karan Singh (terracotta craft) and Shadab Ahmed (lac bangles) – are putting up demonstrations of their craft.

Cleziania Ribeiro de Lima Paiva is a ceramic artisan and sculptor from Goiás, Brazil Handmade ceramic tiles by Egyptian artisan Gamal Khalil Gouda Gaafar Apart from stalls for the member and partner countries, the host has set up corners to demonstrate its state-specific cultural diversity. The venue features a J&K hut, Rajasthan courtyard, Gujarat hut, Odisha courtyard, Bengal hut and Bihar courtyard. Many artisans who have gathered in New Delhi are globally recognised and have multiple honours to their names. Cuban artist Luis Fariñas León, for instance, was honoured with the Obra de la Vida (lifetime achievement award) in 2023 for his contemporary handicraft. Indonesia’s Yuli Astuti, a pioneer fashion designer, is known for reviving nearly extinct Kudos batik motifs. Apart from winning multiple regional awards, she is also a champion of the country’s creative economy. Artists from multiple countries, including Nigeria and Iran, are acclaimed for preserving and promoting local art forms despite resource constraints and challenges.