BRICS moves to forecast future skills as technology reshapes labour markets

The labour track has also included discussions on how technology will reshape jobs. During the July meetings, BRICS labour delegations visited technology and industry facilities in Hyderabad, where discussions covered artificial intelligence, future-ready skilling, industry-academia collaboration and workplace transformation.

Separately, BRICS ministers on Thursday backed a proposal to give traditional and indigenous knowledge a dedicated place in academic cooperation among member countries. They welcomed the Guiding Principles on Strengthening Academic Collaboration on Traditional and Indigenous Knowledge Systems and proposed that the subject be considered as an additional International Thematic Group under the BRICS Network University, a network of universities from member countries that collaborate on research, academic programmes and exchanges. If taken forward, the new group would provide a formal platform for universities to work together on areas such as documenting, preserving and sharing traditional and indigenous knowledge.