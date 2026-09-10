BRICS moves to forecast future skills as technology reshapes labour markets

The focus on skills forecasting follows several rounds of discussions on the future of work under India’s 2026 BRICS chairship. At the second BRICS Employment Working Group meeting in Thiruvananthapuram in May, member countries discussed cooperation on social protection, women’s workforce participation and skills development, with skills mapping identified as one of the priority areas. The meeting also proposed voluntary, consensus-based mechanisms for capacity building on social security and skills.
The discussions were taken forward at the 12th BRICS Labour and Employment Ministers’ Meeting in Hyderabad in July, where ministers adopted a declaration and launched the framework for BRICS CONNECT. The meeting focused on social protection, labour-market formalisation, women’s workforce participation, skills development and digital technologies. The preceding Employment Working Group meeting had identified four priority areas, including cooperation on employability, skills mapping and development, and the use of digital technologies for workers, including gig and platform workers.