Brics Summit 2026: Who are attending, what's on agenda, and India's role

India is preparing to host the 18th Brics Leaders’ Summit 2026 in New Delhi on September 12 and 13 at Bharat Mandapam. The event will bring together leaders of Brics member and partner countries as well as outreach invitees.

India is the Brics chair for the 2026 edition, and it is guided by the theme: “Buiding for resilience, innovation, cooperation and sustainability.”

What will happen at Brics Summit 2026?

The two-day Brics Summit in New Delhi will focus on strengthening cooperation among member countries on shared priorities. Leaders are also expected to exchange views on global and regional issues of mutual interest.

India’s 2026 chairship has included a large programme of meetings and high-level engagements. Around 350 meetings have already been held across more than 25 cities in India as part of the chairship.

A final meeting of the Brics Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors is scheduled in Mumbai on September 9-10, just days before the leaders’ summit. Who is attending the Brics Summit 2026? Prime Minister Narendra Modi will host the summit. Chinese President Xi Jinping is expected to attend, although his participation has not been formally confirmed by China, according to the information available. If Xi attends, it would be his first visit to India since his 2019 informal summit with PM Modi in Mamallapuram. A meeting between PM Modi and Chinese Premier Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the Brics Summit is also widely anticipated.

Russian President Vladimir Putin is set to attend the summit. The visit would come less than a year after his previous visit to India for the annual bilateral summit in New Delhi in December 2025. Other leaders listed for the summit include South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim and Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul are also expected to attend. United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres is also likely to take part, although a formal announcement is pending.

What is India’s role in Brics Summit 2026? India assumed its fourth Brics chairship on January 1, 2026, having previously chaired the grouping in 2012, 2016 and 2021. The year 2026 also marks 20 years since Brics was established. During its chairship, India has pushed for greater and more balanced trade among member countries, stronger trade in services, resilient global value chains and improved access to finance for small businesses. Why does Brics matter for India? Brics has evolved from an economic grouping into a broader platform through which countries of the Global South seek a greater role in the global economic and political order.

For India, the grouping provides an opportunity to engage with China and Russia while maintaining its partnerships with the US, Europe, Japan, Australia and other countries. It also gives New Delhi a platform to position itself as a voice for developing and emerging economies. Brics members have repeatedly called for reforms to institutions such as the United Nations, International Monetary Fund and World Bank, arguing that their governance structures do not adequately reflect the economic weight of emerging economies. India has also supported such reforms. Why is the 2026 Brics Summit significant? The New Delhi summit comes as Brics faces the challenge of balancing the differing geopolitical and economic interests of its expanded membership.

The presence of countries such as Iran and the UAE, which have different interests in West Asia, adds complexity to the grouping’s discussions. India also has important economic and strategic relationships with the US and West Asian countries. Energy security is another key concern for India. Disruptions in West Asia can affect shipping, oil prices and India’s import bill, with implications for inflation and economic growth. What is Brics? Brics was formed in 2006 as an informal grouping, with its first formal summit held on June 16, 2009. The grouping has since expanded and now comprises 11 countries, which are Brazil, China, Egypt, Ethiopia, India, Indonesia, Iran, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and the United Arab Emirates.