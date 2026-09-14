Brics declaration balances tariffs, sanctions and West Asia concerns: GTRI

The New Delhi Declaration adopted at the 18th Brics Summit has criticised tariffs, sanctions and carbon-border measures associated with Western countries but largely avoided naming the countries behind these policies. Global Trade Research Initiative (GTRI) Founder Ajay Srivastava said in a LinkedIn post that this language reflects a diplomatic effort to address issues without triggering a direct confrontation with the West.

The declaration covers a wide range of trade-related issues, including tariffs, sanctions, World Trade Organisation (WTO) reform, agriculture, supply chains and greater cooperation among Brics members.

Its approach is particularly notable in how it refers to policies without directly identifying their source. “The most striking feature, however, is diplomatic: Brics criticises specific Western policies without naming the countries responsible,” Srivastava said in a LinkedIn post.

WTO dispute settlement: A reference to US policy The declaration calls for the restoration of the WTO's two-tier dispute-settlement system. Srivastava said this is primarily a reference to the United States, whose refusal to approve new members of the WTO's Appellate Body has left the appeals mechanism unable to function fully since December 2019. The declaration also raises concerns about unilateral tariff and non-tariff measures that distort trade and are inconsistent with WTO rules. Srivastava said the reference to “indiscriminate” tariff increases is an apparent criticism of US tariff measures. The declaration, however, does not directly identify the US. Brics takes aim at carbon border measures The bloc has also criticised "protectionism" carried out in the name of environmental objectives.

Srivastava said this appears to point to the European Union's Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM), which places a carbon-related cost on certain imports into the EU. The declaration directly opposes “unilateral, punitive, discriminatory and protectionist” carbon-border measures. While the EU is not named in this context, Srivastava said the reference to CBAM is clear. Developing countries have raised concerns that such measures could increase the cost of their exports, particularly in sectors such as steel, aluminium, cement and fertilisers. The Brics declaration's wider criticism of unilateral trade measures is in line with its call for a more inclusive multilateral trading system. Sanctions criticised without naming countries The declaration also condemns unilateral economic and secondary sanctions. Srivastava said the language appears to target sanctions imposed by the US and European countries on nations such as Russia and Iran. Such measures can also affect third countries and companies that continue to trade with sanctioned economies.

“The strategy is clear. Brics is not seeking an immediate break with the Western-led economic system. It wants to reduce vulnerability to tariffs, sanctions, payment restrictions and carbon-related trade barriers,” Srivastava said. The bloc has also been discussing greater use of local currencies and cross-border payment mechanisms, part of a broader effort to make trade less vulnerable to disruptions in existing financial systems. West Asia: Brics avoids naming the US, Israel and Iran The same approach is visible in the declaration's section on West Asia , according to Srivastava. Paragraph 28 expresses concern over the escalation of tensions in the region and calls for “maximum restraint”. It also urges parties to avoid actions that could worsen the situation and calls for the protection of civilians and civilian infrastructure.

The declaration stresses sovereignty and territorial integrity and calls for dialogue and diplomacy to achieve lasting peace, security and stability. It also calls for maintaining the smooth flow of global trade, supply chains and energy. Srivastava said the paragraph delivers a message to the parties involved without explicitly naming them. “Without explicitly naming the United States, Israel or Iran, the declaration delivers a clear message,” he said. According to his reading, the language cautions the US and Israel against military action against Iran while also signalling to Iran that it should avoid retaliatory action against neighbouring Gulf countries. The call to maintain the flow of trade, supply chains and energy is directed at all sides. Srivastava said Iran should not disrupt shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, while the US and its allies should avoid military action that could obstruct the important energy route.