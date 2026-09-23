Canada, India aim to wrap up trade talks by G20 ahead of Modi visit: Carney

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said trade negotiations with India are making "good progress" and that the two countries are aiming to conclude talks by the G20 summit in mid-December.

Carney also said India had, to his understanding, confirmed that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi would visit Canada around that time, though the precise date had not been finalised.

"We are making good progress in our trade negotiations with India," Carney said at a news conference on Tuesday on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly.

Carney said he and Modi had committed to try to conclude negotiations by the G20. The summit is scheduled for Dec 14-15 at Trump National Doral in Miami.

Carney wants to double Canada's non-US trade over the next decade and has made India part of a broader effort to reduce the country's dependence on the United States as relations deteriorate under President Donald Trump. Last week, Carney embraced the prospect of Canada becoming the European Union's first associate member, saying deeper ties with Europe would help ensure no country could control Canada's markets or undermine its sovereignty. Carney also struck a deal with China earlier this year allowing a limited number of Chinese electric vehicles into Canada at a sharply reduced tariff in exchange for China lowering tariffs on Canadian canola.