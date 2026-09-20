Central Himalayas to take centre stage at Balen Shah's first India visit

In the coming weeks, Wagle is scheduled to attend international engagements where Nepal will highlight its vulnerability to climate change and seek greater support for climate-vulnerable countries. He is scheduled to be in Doha this month to attend the annual meeting of the Beijing-based Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank’s (AIIB’s) Board of Governors, and is slated to participate in the annual meetings of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank Group in Bangkok next month.

At the AIIB meeting and other international engagements, Wagle will speak about the scale of the August 26 flash floods along the Bhotekoshi-Trishuli river system and the growing costs of climate-related disasters for Nepal. The floods have killed at least 1,403 people and left 6,150 missing. The Nepalese government has made climate-related disasters a growing focus of its international diplomacy. Its foreign minister Shisir Khanal will focus on the issue at the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly and in other bilateral and multilateral engagements in New York later this month.