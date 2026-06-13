Centre appoints Lt Gen Dhiraj Seth as next Chief of Army Staff

Lt Gen Dhiraj Seth will be the next Chief of the Army Staff, the defence ministry announced on Saturday.

He will take charge on June 30, when the incumbent, Gen Upendra Dwivedi, retires. Lt Gen Seth is currently serving as the Vice Chief of the Army Staff.

The appointment places an Armoured Corps officer with nearly four decades of service at the helm of the Indian Army. His career spans operational, strategic, capability development and institutional roles across several commands and formations.

Career across commands

Lt Gen Seth is an alumnus of the National Defence Academy, Khadakwasla. He was commissioned into the Armoured Corps in December 1986.

He has commanded at every level in diverse operational environments. His command assignments include an Armoured Regiment in the desert sector, an Armoured Brigade in the Western Theatre, and a counter-insurgency force in Jammu & Kashmir. As a Lt General, he commanded the Sudarshan Chakra Corps, one of the Indian Army's premier strike formations. He later served as General Officer Commanding, Delhi Area, where he oversaw key national and international military engagements and ceremonial responsibilities. Two Army Commands After his elevation as an Army Commander, Lt Gen Seth commanded South Western Command and Southern Command. That gave him the rare distinction of commanding two operational Army Commands and providing strategic oversight across critical theatres for over two and a half years.