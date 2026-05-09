Cricket gives special edge to India-Trinidad and Tobago ties: Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said cricket gives a "special dimension" to India's ties with Trinidad and Tobago, as he highlighted the deep cultural and historical bonds shared by the two countries during a flag-raising ceremony here.

Jaishankar arrived in Port of Spain from Paramaribo on Friday on the concluding leg of his three-nation tour of Jamaica, Suriname, and Trinidad and Tobago, aimed at further strengthening India's strategic and cultural ties with the Caribbean nations.

"India has traditionally had very warm and friendly relations with Trinidad and Tobago, and these ties have been underpinned by shared history, our struggle against colonialism and by our very special bonds of cricket," the minister said in his remarks at the ceremony held at the Ministry of Foreign and CARICOM (Caribbean Community and Common Market) Affairs on Friday.

"But if there is a special dimension to our ties, it is of course cricket," he said, adding that Indians have long been admirers of West Indian cricketers. Trinidad and Tobago is one of the traditional powerhouses of Caribbean cricket and home to several legendary West Indies cricketers, including Brian Lara and Ian Bishop. Jaishankar also praised batting legend Lara, who attended the flag-raising ceremony. "It's no secret that we Indians have long been big fans of West Indian cricketers. I'm sure Mr Lara would testify to it," he said. Referring to contemporary players from Trinidad and Tobago, Jaishankar said cricketers such as Sunil Narine, Kieron Pollard and Nicholas Pooran continue to enjoy immense popularity in India.

The minister also underlined the cultural similarities between the two countries, saying people in India and Trinidad and Tobago share commonalities in food, sports, clothing and traditions. He noted that festivals such as Diwali, Phagwa (Indo-Caribbean name for Holi) and Eid are celebrated enthusiastically in Trinidad and Tobago, while Indian music, dance, television serials and films remain popular in the country. Earlier, Jaishankar met Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar and discussed bilateral cooperation and regional issues. He also joined the prime minister at an event for the presentation of Made-in-India laptops to schoolchildren of Trinidad and Tobago. In a social media post, Jaishankar said the initiative fulfilled a commitment made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi last year.

"This is a message of learning, awareness and opportunity," he said. Jaishankar was welcomed on his arrival by Foreign Minister Sean Sobers. The external affairs minister also visited the Parliament of Trinidad and Tobago. He described it as a privilege to be welcomed in Parliament and thanked Prime Minister Persad-Bissessar for her gracious words. He also called on the President of the Senate, Wade Mark and Speaker of the House of Representatives Jagdeo Singh. In another post, Jaishankar said agreements were concluded on tourism, solarisation of the Ministry of Foreign and CARICOM Affairs building, Quick Impact Projects and the establishment of an Ayurveda Chair.