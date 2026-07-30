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Curfew in parts of Nepal bordering India enters 4th day after violence

Restrictions remain in force across several areas of the India-bordering district as authorities step up security following clashes that left one person dead

Nepal curfew, Nepal Security, Nepal
Representative Photo:PTI
Press Trust of India Kathmandu
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 30 2026 | 11:41 AM IST
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An indefinite curfew continued in several parts of Nepal's India-bordering Sunsari district in the Koshi province for a fourth day on Thursday, following communal violence that left one person dead and several injured.

The security situation in the district is gradually improving, said Assistant Chief District Officer, Sunsari, Poshan Lamichhane.

The district administration has extended the curfew, first imposed on Monday, to ten areas, including the East-West Highway, to control the situation. It will remain in force until further notice.

Under the curfew, the movement of people, gathering, demonstration, public meeting and sit-in are strictly prohibited. Security has been stepped up in various sensitive areas and government offices.

Prime Minister Balendra Shah has called a meeting of the National Security Council on Thursday to review the security situation in the country, especially in Sunsari district.

One person was killed and more than a dozen people, including security personnel, were injured when police opened fire to disperse clashing groups after a dispute during celebrations by two religious communities.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :Nepalcommunal violenceCommunal clashes

First Published: Jul 30 2026 | 11:41 AM IST

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