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Datanomics: Passport vs citizenship debate via court rulings and MEA stand

While the MEA says a passport is only a travel document, court rulings and official rules indicate a much stronger link between passports and Indian citizenship

Passport vs citizenship
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Among major economies, China issued the highest number of passports in 2024.
Jayant Pankaj New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 30 2026 | 11:16 PM IST
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Recently, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said that a passport was only a travel document and not conclusive proof of citizenship in India, sparking a controversy. Data on passport ownership reveals a trend: Passport-holders in India remain a small group compared to those having other government-issued documents. As of March 2025, over 99 per cent of Indians possessed Aadhaar, 68 per cent held voter IDs, 56 per cent had PAN cards, 15 per cent carried driving licences, while only 7.7 per cent held passports.  Among major economies, China issued the highest number of passports in 2024. The US’s issuance rose from 18 million in 2018 to 20 million in 2024. India’s numbers grew from 11 million to 13 million in the same period. Court judgments such as Maneka Gandhi vs Union of India and S Nalini Srikaran vs Union of India, along with various government documents like the MEA’s Passport Manual, suggest a stronger link between passports and citizenship. 
 
 
 
 
 
   

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Topics :Ministry of External AffairsPassportCitizenship

First Published: Jun 30 2026 | 11:16 PM IST

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