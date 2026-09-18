Defence Min calls for indigenous tech, public-private synergy in aviation

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday called for the development of an ecosystem that can address the requirements of both the civil and military aviation sectors.

He said indigenously developed technologies were essential in view of the changing nature of warfare.

"We need to develop an ecosystem that can effectively address the requirements of both the civil and military aviation sectors," Singh said during the handing-over ceremony of Light Combat Aircraft Tejas twin-seater trainers and Hindustan Turbo Trainer-40 basic trainer aircraft to the Indian Air Force and Dhruv Next Generation helicopters to Pawan Hans Limited at Hindustan Aeronautics Limited.

Developing technologies indigenously is the need of the hour for India, as the nature of warfare is changing rapidly, he said.