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Defence Min calls for indigenous tech, public-private synergy in aviation

He underlined that the public and private sectors should not be viewed as competitors but as organisations that complement each other.

Rajnath Singh, Rajnath
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (Photo: PTI)
PTI
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 18 2026 | 8:33 PM IST
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Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday called for the development of an ecosystem that can address the requirements of both the civil and military aviation sectors. 
He said indigenously developed technologies were essential in view of the changing nature of warfare.
 "We need to develop an ecosystem that can effectively address the requirements of both the civil and military aviation sectors," Singh said during the handing-over ceremony of Light Combat Aircraft Tejas twin-seater trainers and Hindustan Turbo Trainer-40 basic trainer aircraft to the Indian Air Force and Dhruv Next Generation helicopters to Pawan Hans Limited at Hindustan Aeronautics Limited.
 Developing technologies indigenously is the need of the hour for India, as the nature of warfare is changing rapidly, he said.
He underlined that the public and private sectors should not be viewed as competitors but as organisations that complement each other.
 "Let us not view the public and private sectors as competitors," he said.
 Highlighting the need for cutting-edge innovation, Singh urged scientists and engineers to develop technologies that do not exist today to meet future defence requirements.
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Topics :Rajnath SinghDEFENCE AND GEOPOLITICAL NEWS

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First Published: Sep 18 2026 | 8:33 PM IST

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