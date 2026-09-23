Defence Ministry orders 160 anti-airfield weapons for Indian Air Force

The Ministry of Defence (MoD) on Wednesday signed a Rs 810.79 crore contract with Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) for 160 Satellite Smart Anti-Airfield Weapons (SAT-SAAW) and associated equipment for the Indian Air Force.

The contract, signed in the presence of Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh in New Delhi, has been placed under the Buy (Indian-Indigenously Designed, Developed and Manufactured) category. Deliveries are scheduled between 2027-28 and 2028-29.

SAT-SAAW is an indigenously designed and developed air-to-ground precision-guided glide bomb developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO). It is designed to be launched from fighter aircraft, including the Jaguar, Hawk and Su-30MKI, and can engage reinforced ground targets such as enemy runways, bunkers, radars and hangars from a safe distance.