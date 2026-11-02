Defence Ministry signs ₹53,866 crore contracts for eight Naval corvettes

The Ministry of Defence (MoD) on Monday signed contracts worth ₹53,866.50 crore with two defence public sector shipyards for the construction of eight Next Generation Corvettes (NGCs) for the Indian Navy.

Under the contracts, Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers (GRSE) will build five corvettes, while Goa Shipyard Limited (GSL) will construct the remaining three. The contracts were signed in the presence of Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh, in a major push for indigenous warship design and manufacturing.

A corvette is a fast and manoeuvrable warship, generally smaller than frigates and destroyers and primarily designed for coastal and near-sea operations. These vessels are used for coastal defence, maritime surveillance, patrolling and combat missions, including anti-submarine and anti-surface warfare.