Diplomatic premises inviolable: MEA condemns Embassy vandalism in Slovenia

India on Monday condemned the defacement of its Embassy premises in Slovenia by anti-India elements, demanding that those responsible for the vandalism be brought to justice.

Highlighting the gravity of the incident, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) emphasised, "Under the Vienna Convention, diplomatic premises are inviolable and must be protected. We have taken up the matter strongly with Slovenian authorities, both in New Delhi and in Ljubljana, so that the perpetrators behind such reprehensible acts are held accountable."

The foreign ministry further urged law enforcement agencies in Slovenia to take firm action against the hateful propaganda and disinformation being disseminated by such elements.

The diplomatic friction comes shortly after high-level bilateral engagements between the two nations. Last month, India's Ambassador to Slovenia, Amit Narang, met Slovenia's Minister of Foreign and European Affairs Tone Kajzer to deliberate on advancing diplomatic and economic cooperation. Reflecting on the meeting, the Embassy of India in Ljubljana noted on X, "Ambassador Amit Narang was honoured to call on H.E. Tone Kajzer, Minister of Foreign and European Affairs of Slovenia, yesterday at the Ministry of Foreign and European Affairs of the Republic of Slovenia. The Ambassador handed over a personal letter of congratulations from the External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar to the Minister."

Detailing the outcome of the discussions, the Embassy added, "Productive and wide-ranging discussions focused on specific steps to elevate the warm and friendly ties between India and Slovenia into a mutually beneficial partnership for the future." Bilateral ties were also highlighted on June 24, when Sibi George, Secretary (West) at the MEA, represented New Delhi at Slovenia's National Day event held at its embassy in the Indian capital. Following the event, the Ministry of External Affairs posted on X, "Secretary (West) Ambassador Sibi George represented India at the National Day celebrations of the Republic of Slovenia. He reaffirmed the commitment to the longstanding India-Slovenia partnership and further strengthening cooperation in new areas of mutual interest. He also appreciated Slovenia's steadfast support to India in the fight against cross-border terrorism."