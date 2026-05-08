Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / DRDO, IAF successfully conduct maiden trial of indigenous TARA glide weapon

DRDO, IAF successfully conduct maiden trial of indigenous TARA glide weapon

TARA, the modular range extension kit, is India's first indigenous glide weapon system to convert unguided warheads into precision-guided weapons

DRDO's TARA
TARA has been designed and developed by Research Centre Imarat (RCI), Hyderabad, along with other DRDO laboratories, to enhance the lethality and accuracy of a low-cost weapon | Image: X/@DRDO_India
Press Trust of India
1 min read Last Updated : May 08 2026 | 11:47 AM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

India has successfully carried out the maiden flight-trial of an indigenously developed glide weapon system off the coast of Odisha.

The Tactical Advanced Range Augmentation (TARA) system, developed to convert unguided warheads into precision guided weapons, was tested on Thursday, according to the defence ministry.

"The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and the Indian Air Force (IAF) successfully conducted the maiden flight-trial of TARA weapon off the coast of Odisha," it said.

It said TARA is India's first indigenous glide weapon system to convert unguided warheads into precision guided weapons.

The weapon system has been designed and developed by Research Centre Imarat (RCI), Hyderabad along with other DRDO laboratories to enhance the lethality and accuracy of a low-cost weapon to neutralise ground-based targets, the ministry said in a statement.

It is the first glide weapon to utilise state-of-the-art low-cost systems, it added.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has congratulated DRDO, the Indian Air Force and the industry partners involved in the project for the maiden flight-trial of the weapon system.

He described it as a significant development in advancing India's indigenous defence capabilities.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

1 year of Operation Sindoor: 'Defining moment in India's strategic journey'

India adopts 'holistic' approach to migration governance: Minister at UN

India, UAE review strategic ties during Foreign Secretary Misri's visit

Operation Sindoor showcased growing jointness among our forces: PM

India has every right to defend itself against cross-border terrorism: MEA

Topics :DRDOIndian Air ForceMilitary weapon

First Published: May 08 2026 | 11:06 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story