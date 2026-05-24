DRDO may soon bring pvt players on board to make Astra air-to-air weapon

Speaking at a security summit in the national capital in April, Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh had said there was a case for establishing a conventional missile force. Among the factors he cited were the conflict involving Iran, the United States (US), and Israel, as well as Pakistan’s announcement last August of the creation of an “Army Rocket Force” to oversee missile combat capabilities in a conventional war.

Then, at an industry summit in May, Singh argued that the time had come to consider transferring technology for various types of ballistic missiles to the private sector, while pointing to the growing use of such weapons — which was once confined to the nuclear delivery role — in conventional warfare. “...you will see steps taken by the government to ensure sufficient private-sector involvement in that space as well,” he said.