EAM Jaishankar holds 4th call with Iranian FM amid Strait of Hormuz crisis

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar spoke to his Iranian counterpart Seyed Abbas Araghchi -- their fourth such conversation since the West Asia crisis began -- as New Delhi intensifies efforts to secure safe passage to 28 merchant vessels currently stationed on either side of the Strait of Hormuz.

The two foreign ministers held the phone conversation on Thursday night.

Jaishankar and Araghchi had spoken on February 28, soon after the US and Israel launched the attack on Iran that killed Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. They also spoke on March 5 and March 10.

"Had another conversation with Iranian FM @araghchi yesterday night. Discussed bilateral matters as also Brics related issues," the external affairs minister said on social media.

The latest phone conversation came as India ramped up efforts to secure safe passage to the Indian-flagged merchant vessels through the strategic shipping route of Strait of Hormuz that has been partially blocked by Tehran following escalation in its conflict with the US and Israel. An Iranian readout said Araghchi briefed his Indian counterpart on the latest situation "resulting from the aggressions and crimes" committed by the US and Israel against Iran and its consequences on the stability and security of the region and the world. It said the Iranian foreign minister emphasised to Jaishankar Tehran's firm will to exercise the "legitimate right to self-defence".