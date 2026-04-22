EU pays tribute to Pahalgam attack victims, reaffirms support to India

Marking the first anniversary of the horrific Pahalgam terror attack, the European Union (EU) and its 27 member states have reaffirmed their unwavering support for India, paying tribute to the 26 innocent lives lost in the attack.

In a post on X on Wednesday, the EU in India expressed its commitment to standing alongside the "people of India in remembrance of the innocent victims murdered one year ago." The diplomatic mission further emphasised its solidarity with the grieving families and the Indian government. The official statement noted, "Together with their families and the Indian authorities, we honour their memory. We reiterate our outright condemnation of terrorism in all its forms, which can never be justified."

The remembrance serves as a stark reminder of the security challenges in the region and the collective international stance against such acts of violence. Highlighting the gravity of the incident that took place on April 22, the EU and its member states noted they "stand in solidarity with people of India in remembrance of the innocent victims murdered one year ago." Marking one year since the deadly terror attack in Pahalgam that claimed 26 lives, the nation recalled the shock of April 22, 2025, when terrorists struck the scenic tourist town in Jammu and Kashmir. The assailants entered a village and killed 26 civilians, turning the picturesque location into a site of bloodshed.

In the cross-border communal attack in Pahalgam, the assailants reportedly questioned the victims about their religion before killing them, leaving families grappling with loss even a year later. As India mourned, what followed was decisive action by the Indian armed forces in the form of Operation Sindoor. Indian armed forces struck terror bases in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) during the operation launched on May 7, 2025. According to official details, the forces destroyed nine major terror launchpads linked to Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Mohammed, and Hizbul Mujahideen, and eliminated over 100 terrorists. The retaliatory strikes triggered drone attacks and shelling by Pakistan, leading to a four-day conflict between the two neighbouring countries. India maintained a formidable defence, conducting further strikes that destroyed radar installations in Lahore and radar facilities near Gujranwala.