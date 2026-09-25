Europe, India ties have achieved level of a political intensity: EU envoy

The relationship between Europe and India has achieved a level of political intensity which is "remarkable", and what now needs to be done in India and in Europe is to really transform this political vision and promise into "tangible outcomes," EU envoy Jean-Eric Paquet said here on Friday.

Interacting with PTI Videos after presenting his credentials to President Droupadi Murmu, he also said on a more personal level, he was happy to discover a diverse country like India.

“I just presented my credentials. What a wonderful ceremony and an honour to present those credentials to the Honourable President of India. My tenure really starts. There’s so much to do,” Paquet said.

The Ambassador of the European Union to India further said that understanding India is also “seeing India and meeting Indians”. "The relationship between Europe and India has achieved a level of political intensity which is remarkable. And I think, what we now need to do here in India, also in Europe, across India, is to really transform this political vision and this political promise into tangible outcomes," he said. "And that is really very much what the teams in the Embassy here will attempt to do, and we will work, of course, in Delhi, across administrations and then across the entire country in all states of India to make this a tangible reality," he added.