Foreign Secretary Misri holds talks with French counterpart in Paris

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri held talks with his French counterpart Martin Briens on Tuesday and reviewed the full range of bilateral relations and exchanged views on regional and global issues of common interest.

Misri, who arrived in Paris on Monday, co-chaired with Briens, the Secretary General of the French Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs, the 3rd India-France Strategic Space Dialogue as well as the inaugural meeting of the India-France Economic Security and Critical Technologies Dialogue.

"Both sides also held bilateral talks, reviewing the entire gamut of bilateral relations. They also exchanged views on regional and global issues of mutual interest," the Embassy of India in France said in a post on X.