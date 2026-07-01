Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri gets one-year extension till July 2027

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri was given a one-year extension on Wednesday, till July 14 next year.

Widely regarded as an expert on China, Misri was appointed to the post in June 2024.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the extension for a period of one year beyond July 14, 2026, that is, up to July 14, 2027, under the provisions of Fundamental Rule 56(d).

The rule has a provision for extension in service for the defence secretary, foreign secretary, home secretary, director of the Intelligence Bureau, secretary of Research and Analysis Wing, and a few others beyond the age of retirement of 60 years.