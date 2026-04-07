Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri to visit US, review bilateral ties

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri will begin a three-day visit to Washington DC on Wednesday to review bilateral trade and defence ties, and discuss the escalating crisis in West Asia.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said Misri's April 8-10 trip will provide an opportunity to review the full spectrum of India-US bilateral relations and advance ongoing cooperation across key areas.

The visit comes as both sides work to stabilise the ties after a spell of uncertainty and strain. The relations witnessed a major downturn after Washington imposed punitive tariffs on India and President Donald Trump made controversial assertions regarding his role in de-escalating the India-Pakistan military clashes last May.