India has supported more than 600 high-impact community development projects across 74 Nepalese districts, worth over ₹1,038 crore. Other joint initiatives include cross-border railway links, roads, petroleum pipelines, integrated check posts, hydropower plants and electricity transmission lines, many backed by Indian lines of credit.
New Delhi’s assistance after the 2015 Gorkha earthquake helped rebuild 50,000 homes, 71 educational institutions, 128 health facilities and 21 cultural sites. Following the flash flood on August 26 this year, it supplied about 140 tonnes of emergency relief and provided technical assistance for tunnel rescue and forensic operations. India has also supplied more than 4,400 vehicles to Nepal.