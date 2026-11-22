Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi and his Nepalese counterpart, Balendra Shah, are expected to focus on development cooperation, energy, hydropower, rail and air connectivity, infrastructure, technology and climate resilience at their talks on Monday.

Shah, 36, arrived in New Delhi on Sunday for a two-day visit, his first bilateral trip abroad since leading the Rastriya Swatantra Party to victory and forming a government in March this year. His only previous foreign engagement as PM was a multilateral visit to New York, where he addressed the United Nations General Assembly on September 24, calling for climate reparations and proposing a trilateral Himalayan Climate Resilience Mechanism involving Nepal, India and China to tackle cross-border climate disasters.

For Shah, the trip marks a departure from his initial pledge not to travel abroad during his first year in office. Eight months into government, he faces pressure to deliver on his promises, particularly on employment, and attract investment. A 52-member Nepalese business delegation is also visiting India, with Finance Minister Swarnim Wagle due to address a roundtable at the Nepal-India Business Forum.

The visit comes as New Delhi seeks to strengthen ties with its neighbours, including Sri Lanka, the Maldives, Myanmar and Bhutan. Relations with Pakistan remain frozen, while ties with Bangladesh, which had improved in the initial months of the Tarique Rahman government, have come under strain in recent weeks.

India is expected to announce a substantial economic package for Nepal, alongside agreements covering investment in education, healthcare and hydropower, and measures to improve connectivity. These could include reciprocal overflight rights, which would allow Nepal to use Indian airspace for flights to and from its Pokhara and Bhairahawa airports. The two sides are also likely to adopt a joint vision document.

The two PMs are scheduled to virtually inaugurate completed projects and lay the foundation stones for new ones on Monday. These include the launch of a weekly cross-border passenger train linking Janakpur Dham in Nepal with Ayodhya Cantonment in India, two important centres of the Ramayana tradition. The train completed its trial run on November 5. They are also expected to inaugurate an integrated check post at Banbasa, in Uttarakhand’s Champawat district.

The visit is also expected to produce agreements in emerging areas such as startups and technology. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said the two countries’ priorities were increasingly aligned on economic growth, social development, infrastructure, technology, disaster management and climate change.

A $2 billion Indian development package is under discussion, part of which would fund reconstruction after the glacial floods that struck Nepal in August. If agreed, it would be the largest one-time development package India has extended to a neighbouring country. The floods left more than 1,500 people dead and 5,200 missing, destroyed or damaged more than 7,000 homes and affected several hydropower projects.

“Discussions between the two leaders will provide a political direction which is expected to chart the course for the bilateral partnership for the coming years,” an MEA official said. “Both sides are expected to review the entire gamut of bilateral relations apart from exploring new dimensions of cooperation.”

India and Nepal have held 17 bilateral exchanges at head-of-state and government level over the past 12 years, including five visits by Modi to Nepal since 2014. More than 40 institutional mechanisms support cooperation across sectors.