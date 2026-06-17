FY26 arms production hits record ₹1.78 trn; pvt sector share nears 25%

India’s defence production grew nearly 16 per cent year-on-year to a record Rs 1.78 trillion in FY26, taking the country past the halfway mark towards the government’s Rs 3 trillion target for FY29. The year also marked a shift in the composition of the sector, with private industry coming close to accounting for a quarter of all defence equipment manufactured in the country for the first time.

Despite setting a record production figure, FY26 broke the uninterrupted acceleration in annual defence production growth recorded between FY21 and FY25. After rising from 7.05 per cent in FY21 to 20.90 per cent in FY25, year-on-year growth moderated to 15.53 per cent in FY26.

Announcing the FY26 production figures on Wednesday, the Ministry of Defence (MoD) said the country’s 16 defence public sector undertakings (DPSUs) and other public-sector entities accounted for approximately 76 per cent of total output, while the private sector contributed 24 per cent, up from 22 per cent in FY25. “The share of the private sector is at its all-time high of around Rs 42,000 crore in FY26, reflecting its expanding role in the defence ecosystem,” the MoD said in a release. Between FY17 and FY25, domestic defence production more than doubled, rising from Rs 74,054 crore to Rs 1.54 trillion — an increase of 108 per cent. Over the same period, the private sector’s contribution grew even faster, from Rs 14,104 crore to Rs 33,978 crore, up about 141 per cent. Yet because it started from a relatively small base, its share of total defence production remained broadly stable at around 19-21 per cent between FY17 and FY24, before rising to 22 per cent in FY25.