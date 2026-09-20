Gen Z considers India-Israel defence ties above US, France: Survey

A pan-Indian survey of Gen Z highlighted a "perceptible recalibration in generational awareness" among the youth who consider Israel to be among the top five nations in diplomatic ties and among the top three in defence cooperation, ahead of traditional allies such as the US and France, the India Israel Centre said.

Recent cultural narratives, pop culture touchpoints and podcasts have begun bringing to light Israel's critical role in delivering emergency laser-guided munitions and surveillance support to Indian armed forces, rapidly changing perceptions of who India's time-tested allies are, according to a statement by the India Israel Centre.

As per the survey, 52 per cent of respondents aged 18-29 believed India-Israel defence ties to be robust, placing Israel third alongside other countries, including Russia. France was slightly behind with 51 per cent and the US at 46 per cent.

The survey also found that 41 per cent of respondents placed Israel among India's key diplomatic partners, ahead of the US at 39 per cent. The statement did not mention other countries that were top of the rankings in diplomatic and defence ties. The findings, released on September 16, are based on a study conducted using AI platforms, the statement said. With a substantial portion of Gen Z born after the 1999 Kargil conflict, popular historical perception had largely associated India's legacy defence with being backed by powers like Russia and the US, it said. "However, recent cultural narratives, pop culture touchpoints and podcasts have begun bridging this knowledge gap by bringing to light Israel's critical role in delivering emergency laser-guided munitions and surveillance support to Indian armed forces during the war, rapidly altering youthful perceptions of who India's time-tested allies are," it added.