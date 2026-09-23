German envoy urges deeper India defence ties amid geopolitical uncertainty

The estimated $8 billion India-Germany pact to build six next-generation conventional submarines has been finalised on the German side and is now awaiting India’s completion of its internal processes, Germany’s envoy to India, Jasper Wieck, said on Wednesday.

The German envoy, who presented his credentials to President Droupadi Murmu in August, said the submarine deal could pave the way for even stronger defence and security cooperation between the two sides amid geopolitical uncertainty. He identified unmanned systems, cyber capabilities, missile technology and sensors as areas for closer India-Germany defence cooperation. He pointed out that Germany has eased its earlier restrictions on export licences and technology transfers to India, which he described as a “180-degree shift” on Berlin’s part.

Wieck said Germany is also keen to use the India-European Union (EU) free trade agreement (FTA) to double bilateral trade from the current $51 billion within five years. Germany is also working to increase the number of visas for skilled Indians from the current 60,000 to 80,000 a year, he said. On the submarine deal, Wieck said it is a government-to-government pact and Berlin has been “forward-leaning” in meeting India’s requests. “From the German side, we should sign tomorrow,” Wieck said. Under the agreement, Germany’s Thyssenkrupp Marine Systems and Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders are partnering to build six submarines in India. Wieck described India as a “trusted partner” for Germany. He said the partnership between the two countries has become more vital than ever before since the overall strategic environment has deteriorated, marked by unpredictability and a lack of trust in international relations. He said while Russia “has wrecked trust, peace, confidence and stability” in Europe because of its revisionist policies, China is also adopting revisionism and has become more assertive in the Indo-Pacific. “Germany and India are both operating under very strange circumstances,” the envoy said.

The German envoy added that the United States, his country’s most important ally for decades, is constantly changing the rules of the game, which makes it difficult to cooperate. Wieck said India and Germany are investing heavily in their armed forces because of the “unfriendly geostrategic environment”. He said India-Germany and India-EU ties are built on trust and predictability, in stark contrast to the overall environment. Germany has expanded military-to-military engagements with India and deployed a liaison officer to the Indo-Pacific Information Fusion Cell in New Delhi to improve maritime awareness across the Indian Ocean. Wieck’s comments come in the context of Germany’s assurances to India relating to New Delhi’s defence needs and energy imports, including assistance with its shift to clean energy and efforts to reduce its dependence on Russia. He said the war in Ukraine affects India’s interests since Russia is gradually “drawn more and more into the arms of China because it more and more depends on the support of China.” The German envoy said his country understood India’s need to ensure energy security for its 1.4 billion people, but argued that reducing purchases of Russian oil would dent Moscow’s ability to finance the war in Ukraine. He said the conflict in Ukraine has affected India and Germany because of higher grain and fertiliser prices.

Wieck identified three priorities as ambassador: using the India-EU free trade agreement to double bilateral trade within five years and increase trade and investment; labour migration; and defence cooperation. He said the India-EU FTA would most likely be signed by the end of the year and then take effect after ratification. On India’s concerns about the Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM), which comes into effect in early 2027, the envoy said Germany and the EU have offered to share their experiences and best practices, including the EU’s €500 million programme to support Indian industry. On the mobility of Indians to Germany, he said Germany currently issues 60,000 long-term visas and aims to increase the number to 80,000. Germany had earlier suggested that the number of Indian schools teaching German should increase from the current 58 to 1,000. The German envoy said he could not comment on India’s domestic policies, including its three-language formula, but “from a German perspective”, Indians coming to Germany to study or work should possess a “fair amount” of German language skills. He said if it was in the Indian government’s interest to facilitate labour migration and university studies abroad, there should be facilities to impart German language skills. He said Germany could not provide teachers or establish such facilities, nor would German taxpayers support such a move.