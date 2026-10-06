Air Marshal Ashutosh Dixit named next IAF chief, to take charge on Oct 31

Air Marshal Ashutosh Dixit was on Tuesday appointed by the government as the next Chief of the Air Staff (CAS) of the Indian Air Force (IAF). Currently serving as the Vice Chief of the Air Staff, he will assume his new office in the rank of Air Chief Marshal with effect from the afternoon of October 31, the same day the incumbent, Air Chief Marshal AP Singh, superannuates.

His appointment as the service's 29th Chief of the Air Staff was announced in a government release.

Air Marshal Ashutosh Dixit was commissioned into the fighter stream of the IAF in December 1986. Prior to assuming charge as the Vice Chief of the Air Staff, he had served as Chief of Integrated Defence Staff to the Chairman, Chiefs of Staff Committee (CISC) at Headquarters Integrated Defence Staff (HQ IDS) and Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Central Air Command.