Govt clears procurement of military hardware worth ₹2.38 trillion

The defence ministry on Friday cleared procurement of weapons and military hardware worth Rs 2.38 trillion including S-400 missiles and medium transport aircraft.

The procurement proposals were cleared by the Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

"For the Indian Air Force, proposals were cleared for the procurement of medium transport aircraft, S-400 long range surface-to-air missile system, remotely piloted strike aircraft and overhaul of Su-30 aero engine aggregates," the defence ministry said.

It said the induction of medium transport aircraft by replacing the transport fleet of AN32 and IL76 will meet the strategic, tactical and operational airlift requirements of the services.