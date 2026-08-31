Govt considering easing FDI norms in defence sector for overseas investors

The government is considering liberalisation of foreign direct investment (FDI) norms in the defence sector to further attract overseas investors, an official said on Monday.

The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade is holding stakeholder consultations on the subject.

"Some easing in norms is under consideration," the official said.

Currently, FDI up to 74 per cent is permitted through the automatic route, while beyond that foreign direct investment is allowed through government approval route wherever it is likely to result in access to modern technology.

As per the policy, foreign investment in the sector is subject to security clearance by the Ministry of Home Affairs and as per the guidelines of the Ministry of Defence.