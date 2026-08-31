Buzzing :

Stock Market HighlightsStocks to WatchHDFC BankGold Silver ETFNepal FloodsPurple Style Labs IPONifty IT Index TodayNifty Media IndexFMCG stocks
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Govt considering easing FDI norms in defence sector for overseas investors

Govt considering easing FDI norms in defence sector for overseas investors

The government is considering liberalisation of foreign direct investment (FDI) norms in the defence sector to further attract overseas investors, an official said on Monday.

fdi
Foreign Direct Investment (FDI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 31 2026 | 4:02 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

The government is considering liberalisation of foreign direct investment (FDI) norms in the defence sector to further attract overseas investors, an official said on Monday.

The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade is holding stakeholder consultations on the subject.

"Some easing in norms is under consideration," the official said.

Currently, FDI up to 74 per cent is permitted through the automatic route, while beyond that foreign direct investment is allowed through government approval route wherever it is likely to result in access to modern technology.

As per the policy, foreign investment in the sector is subject to security clearance by the Ministry of Home Affairs and as per the guidelines of the Ministry of Defence.

India has attracted USD 32.29 million FDI in defence industries between April 2000 and March 2026.

The government has taken a series of measures to boost manufacturing in the sector. India's defence budget has increased from Rs 2.53 lakh crore in 2013-14 to Rs 7.85 lakh crore in 2026-27. Exports from the sector grew from Rs 686 crore in 2013-14 to Rs 38,424 crore in 2025-26.

The private sector contributed Rs 17,353 crore or 45.16 per cent of defence exports in 2025-26, while defence public sector undertakings contributed Rs 21,071 crore or 54.84 per cent.

The government is targeting Rs 3 lakh crore in annual defence production and Rs 50,000 crore in exports by 2029.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Nepal Army rescues 3 Indians from flood-hit Rasuwa village: Indian envoy

Indian Navy commissions INS Nipun, deep-sea vessel for submarine rescue

India, Uzbekistan agree to deepen cooperation in trade, defence, energy

India committed to conclude trade pact talks with Chile by year-end: Govt

India emerges as key petrol supplier to Russia amid Ukrainian attacks

Topics :FDIDefence news

First Published: Aug 31 2026 | 4:01 PM IST

Next Story