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Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Govt's initial nod for ₹1.1 trillion defence buys; 98% from Indian cos

Govt's initial nod for ₹1.1 trillion defence buys; 98% from Indian cos

Initial nod accorded for proposed procurement of recce vehicles, indigenous helicopters, radars and electronic warfare systems across the three services

helicopter
Representative image from file.
Bhaswar Kumar
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 07 2026 | 5:22 PM IST
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In a fillip to domestic arms makers, the government on Monday gave its initial nod for the proposed purchase of about Rs 1.1 trillion (Rs 1,10,000 crore) worth of military materiel, ranging from radars to helicopters, for the three services, with 98 per cent of procurements to be made from Indian industry.
 
An Acceptance of Necessity (AoN) signifies the official recognition of the armed forces’ need for specific equipment or capabilities and marks the initial step in the procurement process. “Of the total AoNs accorded, approximately 98 per cent of procurements will be made from the Indian industry,” said the Ministry of Defence (MoD) release on Monday, while announcing the decision to grant the initial nod.
 
The Defence Acquisition Council (DAC), under the chairmanship of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, on Monday accorded AoN — in-principle administrative approval — to various acquisition proposals of the three services at an estimated cost of about Rs 1.1 trillion, said the MoD release.
 
The approved acquisition proposals for the Army include recce vehicles that can operate amid chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear threats, high-mobility vehicles, and an unspecified number of indigenous Advanced Light Helicopters.
 
The AoNs for the Navy cover the procurement of Arudhra Radars, which will replace the existing air route surveillance radars at various naval air stations, and the design, development and subsequent procurement of marine gas turbines, a warship propulsion system that is meant to reduce dependence on foreign vendors.
 
The approved materiel for the Air Force is meant “to enhance the war-fighting capability of fighters, transports and helicopters”, said the MoD. Approval was also accorded for procuring ground-based multi-purpose jammers, which will provide effective jamming against adversaries’ radars.
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Topics :DEFENCE AND GEOPOLITICAL NEWS

First Published: Sep 07 2026 | 5:22 PM IST

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