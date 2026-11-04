Govt to give two-year extension of tenure for Agniveers: CDS Gen Subramani

The Union government will grant a two-year extension to Agniveers whose tenure in the armed forces was due to end, Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General NS Raja Subramani said on Wednesday.

Making the announcement after a meeting of the Union Cabinet, General Subramani said Agniveers granted the extension would be considered for permanent positions in the armed forces based on an assessment of their performance. Those receiving the extension would also be eligible for enhanced emoluments. The move comes weeks before around 18,000 Agniveers are due to exit the armed forces. CDS General NS Raja Subramani said, “The Agnipath scheme was introduced on June 14, 2022. At the time, it was decided that Agniveers would undergo continuous performance evaluations and that the scheme would be reviewed periodically. The four-year tenure of the first batch of Agniveers is now nearing completion. During these four years, we have received positive feedback on their performance." "As you know, 25 per cent of Agniveers are enrolled in the regular forces based on merit. Earlier, the remaining 75 per cent were to exit the forces and enter civilian life as disciplined and motivated young people. Under the revised scheme, however, the remaining 75 per cent will be offered another engagement period of two years. On completion of this additional two-year period, all Agniveers who are willing to continue will be enrolled in the Armed Forces, subject to objective selection criteria. These are the four major aspects of the scheme, CDS General added. Speaking about the Cabinet decision, General Subramani said it had created a pathway for all Agniveers to be included in the defence forces.