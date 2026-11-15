Goyal meets ElSewedy Electric CEO, discusses India investment opportunities

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal met Ahmed ElSewedy, President and CEO of the Egyptian multinational ElSewedy Electric, to discuss potential investment opportunities in India.

"We discussed strategies to strengthen collaboration across several key sectors, including electrical equipment, smart meters, and data centres," Goyal said in a social media post.

As India enters a significant growth trajectory, the country's expansive market presents substantial opportunities for global enterprises to invest, innovate, and expand, he added.

The meeting was held here on November 14.

Elsewedy Electric is an Egyptian multinational company specialising in electrical cables, power solutions, engineering, construction, and integrated energy and infrastructure projects worldwide.