'Honey-trapped' IAF officer held on charges of sharing defence information

The Indian Air Force (IAF) had briefly detained a wing commander for allegedly passing on defence information to “a Pakistan intelligence operative” before handing the officer to law enforcement agencies in May.

The armed forces can detain personnel for a limited time, based on their own investigation, before the police takes over such cases. Arrested by Delhi Police under the Official Secrets Act (OSA) on May 31, the officer is now in judicial custody.

The wing commander was under internal surveillance before his detention but for how long is unclear.

“He was under active surveillance and was handed over to the suitable law enforcement agencies,” the IAF spokesman said in a brief media statement on Saturday.