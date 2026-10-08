Honeywell to deliver eight HTT-40 aircraft engines to HAL by end of 2026

Honeywell said propulsion and navigation are two areas where it sees major opportunities as India develops larger unmanned aircraft. Propulsion refers to the technology that provides the force needed to move an aircraft, while resilient navigation allows an aircraft to determine its position even when satellite-based GPS signals are blocked or disrupted.
The company is also developing engines for future unmanned combat aircraft. Its SkyShot 1600 engine, with thrust of up to 3,000 pounds, is being developed for medium-sized "collaborative combat" aircraft, while its F124 engine, which produces 6,000-8,000 pounds of thrust, could power larger unmanned aircraft.
Honeywell said these technologies could eventually offer opportunities for technology transfer, co-development, co-production and maintenance in India. "Collaborative combat" aircraft are unmanned aircraft designed to operate alongside manned fighter jets, carrying out tasks such as surveillance, targeting or combat support.