Honeywell to deliver eight HTT-40 aircraft engines to HAL by end of 2026

Honeywell Aerospace expects to deliver eight of the 16 TPE331-12B engines to Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) for its HTT-40 trainer aircraft by the end of 2026, with the full order likely to be completed before the original mid-2029 schedule, said its President (Defence and Space), Matt Milas, on Thursday.

HAL and Honeywell signed the more than $100 million contract in July 2022 for the supply and manufacture of 88 TPE331-12B engines and kits, along with maintenance and support, for the HTT-40 aircraft used by the Indian Air Force. Under the agreement, Honeywell will supply the first 16 engines, after which technology transfer will enable HAL to assemble the engines in India and expand its repair capabilities.

The HTT-40 is an indigenously developed basic trainer aircraft used to train pilots before they move to more advanced aircraft. The TPE331-12B is a turboprop engine, meaning it uses a turbine engine to drive a propeller. Honeywell's engine has powered the HTT-40 prototypes since the aircraft's development phase.

He said deliveries would then increase through 2027 and 2028. He said the company was confident of completing the 16-engine supply before the original contractual deadline of mid-2029, although Honeywell did not provide a specific revised completion date.

“We have actually delivered four TPE331-12B engines...We anticipate double to that delivered through the end of the year,” Milas said during a press conference here.

Milas said the wider aerospace and defence industry was facing strong demand, with commercial aircraft production at high levels and defence spending increasing across countries. He said castings, forgings and bearings were among the areas facing the biggest constraints, prompting Honeywell to strengthen its supplier network.

“We're very confident because of the investments we continue to make. We're going to continue to improve on our supply chain constraints...Capacity is one of the biggest premiums in the entire industry,” he noted.

The information about the latest delivery schedule comes after Honeywell faced supply-chain problems affecting the TPE331 programme. Milas said two engine parts had become particularly difficult to obtain after a supplier's facility was destroyed in a fire. Honeywell has since worked to establish additional sources and accelerate production to address the problem.

The company has also been placing its own employees at supplier facilities to help increase production, rather than only monitoring suppliers. This is aimed at increasing the availability of parts and reducing the impact of future disruptions on engine deliveries.

For India, however, the bigger opportunity could extend beyond the 16 engines. Honeywell said it wants to increase the amount of technology and capability that can be developed and sustained in the country. This includes areas such as navigation, electronic warfare, countermeasures and autonomous systems.