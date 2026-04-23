IAF activates emergency-landing facility to demonstrate op readiness

The Indian Air Force (IAF) activated an emergency-landing facility on a highway in northern India on Wednesday in a bid to demonstrate its operational readiness.

A fleet of fighter jets (Jaguar, Mirage-2000 and Sukhoi-30 MKI), the Mi-17 V5 helicopter and military transport aircraft (C-295 and AN-32), as well as the Garud commando team participated in the day-and-night exercise on Purvanchal Expressway in Sultanpur district, Uttar Pradesh.

The event was held ahead of the one-year anniversary of Operation Sindoor (May 7), India’s military reprisal after a deadly terrorist attack in India on April 22 (last year), which the government said had links to Pakistan.