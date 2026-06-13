IAF orders court of inquiry after AN-32 aircraft crashes in Assam's Jorhat

An AN-32 aircraft of the IAF met with an accident while landing in Assam's Jorhat district on Saturday, the force said, adding that a court of inquiry is being constituted to ascertain its cause.

The Indian Air Force (IAF) shared the update in a post on X.

"An IAF An-32 aircraft met with an accident today while landing at Jorhat. A court of inquiry is being constituted, to ascertain the cause of the accident," it said.

Earlier in the day, a defence spokesperson said the aircraft crashed while landing in Assam's Jorhat district.

The incident occurred while the aircraft was landing at the IAF's airbase in the Rowriah area. Senior IAF officials have rushed to the area, and casualty, if any, is yet to be ascertained, the spokesperson said.