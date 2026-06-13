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IAF orders court of inquiry after AN-32 aircraft crashes in Assam's Jorhat

The incident occurred while the aircraft was landing at the IAF's airbase in the Rowriah area

AN-32
AN-32 crash | Image: X/@AdityaRajKaul
Press Trust of India Guwahati
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 13 2026 | 12:52 PM IST
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An AN-32 aircraft of the IAF met with an accident while landing in Assam's Jorhat district on Saturday, the force said, adding that a court of inquiry is being constituted to ascertain its cause.

The Indian Air Force (IAF) shared the update in a post on X.

"An IAF An-32 aircraft met with an accident today while landing at Jorhat. A court of inquiry is being constituted, to ascertain the cause of the accident," it said.

Earlier in the day, a defence spokesperson said the aircraft crashed while landing in Assam's Jorhat district.

The incident occurred while the aircraft was landing at the IAF's airbase in the Rowriah area. Senior IAF officials have rushed to the area, and casualty, if any, is yet to be ascertained, the spokesperson said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :Indian Air ForceIAF aircraftIAF plane crashIAF aircraft crashIAF

First Published: Jun 13 2026 | 12:07 PM IST

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