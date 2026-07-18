IAF's Rafale to be part of mega air exercise 'Pitch Black' in Australia

Multiple Rafale aircraft of the Indian Air Force will be part of the mega international air exercise 'Pitch Black' being hosted by Australia from July 20 to August 7, officials said.

The exercise will sharpen operational synergy and facilitate the exchange of best practices, the Indian Air Force (IAF) said on Friday.

Pitch Dark is the Royal Australian Air Force's (RAAF) largest international exercise featuring complex, combat-like scenarios across one of the largest military training areas in the world over a three-week period in Darwin, according to the RAAF's website.

Alongside the exercise, the Northern Territory community will once again have the opportunity to see participating aircraft in the air and on the ground, and meet military personnel from Brunei, Canada, Fiji, Finland, France, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, New Zealand, Papua New Guinea, Philippines, Republic of Korea, Singapore, Spain, Sweden, Thailand, the UK and the US, it says.

The IAF posted on X on Friday, "The Indian Air Force contingent has landed in Australia for Exercise Pitch Black 2026. The premier biennial multinational air combat exercise brings together Air Forces of 19 nations. It provides a unique platform to enhance interoperability and strengthen operational cooperation." "Flying the formidable Rafale, the IAF will train alongside friendly Air Forces. The exercise will sharpen operational synergy and facilitate the exchange of best practices. Ready. Capable. Focused," it said, sharing some photos of the IAF's fighter jets and air warriors. Without specifying any number, a senior official said that multiple Rafale jets will be taking part in the exercise.