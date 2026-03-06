IAF's Su-30MKI fighter jet crashes in Assam's Karbi Anglong during training

A Su-30 MKI fighter jet of the Indian Air Force (IAF) crashed in Assam's Karbi Anglong district on Thursday. The IAF said the search operation for the aircraft is underway.

There is no information on the pilots of the aircraft.

The Su-30MKI, which was on a training mission, crashed in the area of Karbi Anglong, approximately 60 km from Jorhat, the IAF said in a brief statement.

Search operations are underway, it said.

Earlier, officials said the aircraft went missing shortly after taking off from the Jorhat airbase.

Communication with the Russian-origin aircraft was lost at 7:42 pm, they had said.